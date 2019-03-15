|
|
Robert Campbell Delozier
Maryville, TN
Dr. Robert Campbell DeLozier, age 85, passed away at home on Tuesday March 5, 2019. He retired as principal from Alcoa Elementary School in 1999, having previously worked as a professor in the Department of Education at The University Of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by parents William Ronda and Rose DeLozier, Wife, Patricia Wiggins DeLozier, Brother, William Ronda DeLozier II, {Betty}. He is survived by sister Faun DeLozier Norton, {Jack}, and sons Mike DeLozier, Scott DeLozier, Nephew William Ronda DeLozier III, {Beth} . There will be a celebration of life in his honor at Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 4626 Logan's Chapel Loop, Maryville, TN, at 3 P.M. on Sunday, March 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Logan's Chapel Children's Ministry.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019