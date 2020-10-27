Robert Carroll
Alvis Jr
Knoxville - Robert C. Alvis Jr. 60 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Saturday October 24, 2020. He loved to fish and build birdhouses. Robert was preceded in death by father, Robert Sr. He is survived by mother, Wanda Alvis; sister, Angela Wood; special niece, Jennifer Alvis; great-nephew, Jake Alvis who knew Robert as uncle O. The family will have a memorial service Friday October 30, 2020 at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Rocky Glenn officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com