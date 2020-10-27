1/
Robert Carroll Alvis Jr.
Knoxville - Robert C. Alvis Jr. 60 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Saturday October 24, 2020. He loved to fish and build birdhouses. Robert was preceded in death by father, Robert Sr. He is survived by mother, Wanda Alvis; sister, Angela Wood; special niece, Jennifer Alvis; great-nephew, Jake Alvis who knew Robert as uncle O. The family will have a memorial service Friday October 30, 2020 at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Rocky Glenn officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
