Robert Cavalletto
Lexington, KY - Robert Cavalletto, 58, died peacefully at home after a long illness with his beloved wife, Lynn, and his adored Shepherd, Leah, by his side.
Robert was born in Hayange, France, in 1961, had degrees in Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineering, and his skills were in great demand until he became too ill to work.
He was a proud and loving dad to his sons, Julien and Arnaud, and coached their soccer teams, took them hiking in the Smokey's, bowling on Friday nights, and on annual trips to France. All three of them loved soccer, and were thrilled when France won the World Cup in 2018.
When Robert met Lynn, he decided he must learn the Samba and the Waltz, and sweep her off her feet. As Robert had always been a terrible dancer, and was forbidden to even march in parades when he was in the French army, this proved formidable, until he realized one day that dance moves equated to chess moves. As Robert was a highly rated chess player, there was no stopping him. But when he called all his friends in France to tell them he had learned to dance, none of them believed him. Lynn and Robert were married on a beach in Jamaica.
Robert was an enthusiastic but erratic cook, whose dinners were either incredibly delicious or inedible, but he was the go-to guy for roasting the Thanksgiving turkey. He also became a master of the barbecue, though meat was only cooked the French way...rare. He settled happily with Lynn in Lexington Kentucky, in their little Victorian cottage downtown, and embraced horse farm country and bourbon.
He is survived by his wife, novelist Lynn Hightower (Cavalletto) his dog, Leah, his sons, Julien Cavalletto and Arnaud Cavalletto, his stepson Alan Hightower (Katie and Isaac), stepdaughters Laurel Hightower-Wells (David and Sebastian) and Rachel Hightower Ballard (Wes and Everett). Also by his best friend Marc Kissel and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rebecca Turner and Brian Rickerd. He is also survived by family in Italy and France.
Nous sommes endeuillés. Nous nous souviendrons.
Visitation Saturday from 1-3pm at Milward-Southland, Lexington, KY. Graveside service to follow at 3:30pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019