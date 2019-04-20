Services
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Charles Murray Obituary
Robert Charles Murray

Powell, TN

Robert Charles Murray

better known as Bobby, age 49 of Powell, TN passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Whiteville, TN. He enjoyed working out. Bobby loved people and his family, fishing, listening to music, and just enjoyed life in general.

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Robert Gaines Murray.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Diane Perkey of Powell, TN; stepmother, Karen Murray of Knoxville, TN; the love of his life, Debbie Russell of Powell, TN; sons, Brian Sargent and wife, Michele, Andrew Sargent and wife, Ashley all of Maryville, TN; sisters, Sherry Swisher and husband, Benny of Blaine, TN, Tammy Jarnigan and husband Jeff of Pioneer, TN, Cindy Jet and husband Jason of Powell, TN, Rebecca Morris and husband Jeremy of Manchester, TN; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bobby's family will receive his friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with his celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now