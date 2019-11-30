|
|
Robert Charles "Bob" Pemberton
Farragut - Robert Charles Pemberton, age 57, of Farragut passed away Thursday November 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was a member of Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he taught Sunday school in the Children's ministry for 20 years. He was President of Pemberton Truck Lines. He was a graduate of Powell High School and the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He was a Board Member and former Chairman of the Board of the Tennessee Trucking Association and Foundation. He enjoyed time with his family on the beach, boat, and UT football and basketball games.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Gene Pemberton and Lynn Marshall Pemberton.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lucy Pemberton; four children, Christopher, Sydney, Michael, and Andrew; brothers, John (Kimberly) and David (Holly); sister, Lisa; along with several nieces and nephews. We were all blessed to have you in our lives. Your wisdom and guidance will be truly missed. Your love for your family was immeasurable. We will always love you and never forget your love and wit.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Bob's life to follow at 6:30 p.m., Rev. Seth Hammond, officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in honor of Bob to either
The Tennessee Trucking Foundation at www.tntrucking.org/foundation or Christ Covenant Building Fund, www.christcov.org
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Pemberton family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019