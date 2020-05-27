|
Robert Charles "R.C." Sturgeon
Corryton - Robert Charles "R.C." Sturgeon, age 77 of Corryton, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Sturgeon; daughter, Connie Hunter; son-in-law, Scotty Hunter; grandchildren, Michael Strickland, Cody and Tamara Strickland, Austin Strickland, Paige Strickland, and Grace Hunter.
There are no services planned at this time. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sturgeon family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020