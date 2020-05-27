Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sturgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles "R.c." Sturgeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles "R.c." Sturgeon Obituary
Robert Charles "R.C." Sturgeon

Corryton - Robert Charles "R.C." Sturgeon, age 77 of Corryton, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Sturgeon; daughter, Connie Hunter; son-in-law, Scotty Hunter; grandchildren, Michael Strickland, Cody and Tamara Strickland, Austin Strickland, Paige Strickland, and Grace Hunter.

There are no services planned at this time. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sturgeon family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now