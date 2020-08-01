1/1
Robert Chawick
Robert Chawick

Knoxville - Robert William "Bob" Chadwick, age 96, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1924 in Luttrell, Tennessee to the late Marion Carter and Mary Gross Chadwick. Bob joined the United States Army on April 14, 1943. He was a member of the 18th Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron 106th Infantry Division when he was captured as a Prisoner of War on December 18, 1944 in Germany-Stalag 9B. Bob was liberated on April 3, 1945. Bob was an auto mechanic until his retirement. Family and friends will miss Bob's engaging smile, sense of humor and his love for singing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion C. and Mary G. Chadwick; his brothers, Arthur L., Clarence "Thurman", Walter M., Paul E., and Roy T. Chadwick; sisters, Mosie Chadwick, Trulah Letsinger, Reba Holt, Dorothy Chadwick and special friend, Zora Goins. Bob is survived by his niece, Amy Jones, nephew, Billy Smith, several other nieces and nephews and special friends Mitzi and Jeff Connell, Joan and Judy Shepherd. A very special acknowledgement to the loving, caring staff of Morning Pointe. A private service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716 where he was a member. Family and friends may call at their convenience 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Monday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
