Robert Coil Davis
Corryton - Davis, Robert Coil "Doc"- age 70 of Corryton went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a faithful member of Ailor Dale Baptist Church. Robert loved to preach and testify of what the Lord has done in his life. Robert's favorite song that he sang in church was "He Touched Me". The Lord has touched him and made him whole. He loved spending time with his family and being outside. Greeting him at Heaven's Gate were his parents James A. "Trigger" and Minnie Grace Davis and his sister-in-law Sharon Davis. Survived by his devoted brother, Doyle Davis; loving sister Bobbie (James Paris) West; niece Melanie (Brad) Carlisle; great- nephew Braden Carlisle; and great- niece Lillie Grace Carlisle all of Corryton; and a host of special cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM followed by the funeral service at 7PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Nicely and Jeremy Collins officiating. The service may also be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 1PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to go in procession to Little Flat Creek Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Braden Carlisle, Brad Carlisle, John Loy, Kaine Savage, Ronnie Wynn, Ben Sexton Honorary Pallbearer: Lillie Grace Carlisle. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com