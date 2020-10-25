1/1
Robert Coil Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Coil Davis

Corryton - Davis, Robert Coil "Doc"- age 70 of Corryton went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a faithful member of Ailor Dale Baptist Church. Robert loved to preach and testify of what the Lord has done in his life. Robert's favorite song that he sang in church was "He Touched Me". The Lord has touched him and made him whole. He loved spending time with his family and being outside. Greeting him at Heaven's Gate were his parents James A. "Trigger" and Minnie Grace Davis and his sister-in-law Sharon Davis. Survived by his devoted brother, Doyle Davis; loving sister Bobbie (James Paris) West; niece Melanie (Brad) Carlisle; great- nephew Braden Carlisle; and great- niece Lillie Grace Carlisle all of Corryton; and a host of special cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM followed by the funeral service at 7PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Nicely and Jeremy Collins officiating. The service may also be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 1PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to go in procession to Little Flat Creek Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Braden Carlisle, Brad Carlisle, John Loy, Kaine Savage, Ronnie Wynn, Ben Sexton Honorary Pallbearer: Lillie Grace Carlisle. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved