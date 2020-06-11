Robert "R.a." Collins Jr.
Robert "R.A." Collins Jr.

Robert "R.A." Collins Jr., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. R.A. is preceded in death by his wife, Scylvia Collins; sons, Kevin Collins, Keson Collins, and Rusty Collins; daughter, Konda Collins; parents, Robert A. Collins Sr. and Ula Collins; and brothers, Ed, Larry and Everett Collins. He is survived by a son, Klete Collins and wife, Rita; daughter, Keneitha Collins; grandchildren, Colby and Kaleigh Collins; great-grandchildren, Colby Collins, Trip and Tru Wilkerson; sisters, Peggy Kirkland, Sally Collins and Polly Lyle; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Graveside service will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir City. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
