Robert "R.A." Collins Jr.Robert "R.A." Collins Jr., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. R.A. is preceded in death by his wife, Scylvia Collins; sons, Kevin Collins, Keson Collins, and Rusty Collins; daughter, Konda Collins; parents, Robert A. Collins Sr. and Ula Collins; and brothers, Ed, Larry and Everett Collins. He is survived by a son, Klete Collins and wife, Rita; daughter, Keneitha Collins; grandchildren, Colby and Kaleigh Collins; great-grandchildren, Colby Collins, Trip and Tru Wilkerson; sisters, Peggy Kirkland, Sally Collins and Polly Lyle; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Graveside service will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir City. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net . Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.