Robert "Robbie" Collins
Robert "Robbie" Collins

Maynardville - Robert "Robbie" Collins - age 42 of Maynardville, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was a member of Taylor's Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by father, Teddy Collins and grandmother, Juanita Cooper. Robbie is survived by mother, Linda Collins; children, Robert Collins-Spohn, Haley Collins, William Collins and Shea Collins; siblings, Rita Collins and wife Debbie Keithley, Glen and wife Casey Collins, Beth Collins and husband Robert Lee and Helen and husband Doug Swaggerty; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Maranda Black.

To limit the number of friends and relatives being in the chapel at the same time, due to Covid-19, there will be a call at your convenience 1:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The family will arrive at 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Richard Nicley officiating. Friends and family will meet at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Big Barren Cemetery for a 10:00 a.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Robbie Collins. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
