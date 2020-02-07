Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Curtis Obituary
Robert Curtis

Knoxville - Robert Curtis - age 70 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home after a long illness surrounded by his loving wife, Dorothy. He was born on September 29, 1949. Robert enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitars, woodworking, and reading. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Dorothy. Bishop Richard Stika will celebrate the Funeral Mass for Robert Curtis on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow the Mass at Edgewood Cemetery (860 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919). Friends are welcome to come to the Cathedral beginning at 9:30 AM for a short visitation. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -