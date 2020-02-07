|
|
Robert Curtis
Knoxville - Robert Curtis - age 70 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home after a long illness surrounded by his loving wife, Dorothy. He was born on September 29, 1949. Robert enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitars, woodworking, and reading. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Dorothy. Bishop Richard Stika will celebrate the Funeral Mass for Robert Curtis on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow the Mass at Edgewood Cemetery (860 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919). Friends are welcome to come to the Cathedral beginning at 9:30 AM for a short visitation. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020