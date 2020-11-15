Robert D. Christian
Knoxville - Robert D. Christian, Sr. age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Preceded in death by parents, J.P. Christian and Minnie Kesterson; brothers, James and Kenneth; grandson, Jonathan Bagley; great-grandson, Austin Matticola.
Survivors: wife of 66 years, Elizabeth F. Christian; daughters, Catherine Thompson and Debby Drummey; son, R.D. (Nancy) Christian; daughters, Rebecca (Joseph) Clark and Robin Guynes; grandchildren, Forrest Thompson, Sarah Bagley, Rachel Bagley, Elizabeth Webster, Laura Reese, Lucas Christian, Madison Christian, John David Christian, Justin Christian, Marina Matticola, Christian Clark, Ethan Clark, Andy Guynes, Samuel Guynes and Spencer Guynes; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Eppie Kesterson; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Tennova Hospice for their dedication, compassionate care, and for the wonderful support they gave our family during this time.
Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier HWY for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Military honors will be presented by the East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Christian's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
.