Robert D Galloway, Jr
Knoxville, TN
Robert D. Galloway, Jr, passed away April 7, 2019, at Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville. He was of the Methodist Faith. Bob was a veteran of the US Air Force and active during the Vietnam War. He was in the Real Estate and Mortgage Industry for 40 years. Bob served as President of the Knoxville Mortgage Bankers Association, Past-President of the Jaycees in South Haven, Mississippi, and was active with the Knoxville Realtors Association for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Galloway, Sr. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane M. Galloway; mother, Phyllis E. Galloway; daughters, Laura G. Fritts and husband Shannon, Linda G. Shannon, and husband Ryan; grandchildren, River and Riley Shannon; sister, Cheryl Galloway Kieszkowski, and husband Jim; brother, Charles Galloway, and wife, Charmine; several nieces and nephews; and many life-long friends. Special thank you to the staff at Ben Atchley Veterans Home for their loving care. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Michael Dunn Center www.michaeldunncenter.org or s
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019