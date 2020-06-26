Robert D. Holland Jr.
Robert D. Holland, Jr.

Knoxville - Robert D. Holland, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Robert spent his life serving as a locomotive engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway. He loved spending time with friends and family. Gardening and camping were some of his favorite past times. Preceded in death by wife, Lydia Holland; mother, JoAnn Holland; and brother, Greg Holland. Survived by father, Robert Dean Holland, Sr.; daughter, Ashley Dunn (Eric); son, David Holland; stepdaughter, Melinda Dennison (Kenny); grandchildren, Emerson and Adeline Dunn and Angel Dennison; special friends, Sam and Judy Crawford, Melissa Ivy, and Steve and Lisa Bryson. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:45 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. The graveside service will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery with Pastor Dustyn Copeland officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
