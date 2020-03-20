Services
Robert Daniel "Danny" White Obituary
Loudon - Robert Daniel "Danny" White age 69 of Loudon passed away March 18, 2020. He was a member of Walk By Faith Christian Church. Danny was a retired cabinet maker, Indian Artifact Dealer, and an avid story teller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Goldie White, and brother, Kenneth Harold White. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat White; children: Robert Lee White (Renee), and Patricia Novia White (Shannon); grandchildren: Hallie Miller, Shannon Turpin and Daniel White; brother, Joseph White (Frances), mother-in-law, Lena DeBusk; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22nd at Walk By Faith Christian Church with Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
