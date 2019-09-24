|
Robert Davis
Sweetwater - Robert T. Davis, age 89, passed away on September 21, 2019, at Tennova Hospital in Powell, Tennessee. Robert was born on April 24, 1930. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Sweetwater. He organized and served as charter president of Sweetwater Jaycees, former member of the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs, former president of American Paulownia Association, proud 11 year volunteer at Sweetwater Area Ministries, former member of the Knoxville Woodworkers Guild, 32nd degree Mason Lodge #292, former member of Kerbela Temple in Knoxville, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in the Korean Conflict and a graduate of the University of Tennessee class of 1958.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Era Irene Murphy and H.K. Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law: John (Mary), Judge Houston (Gloria), Henderson (Opal), William (Carmen), Ewell (Viola) Hagar, Robert Bruce, infant Lillian Roberta Hagar, Lucille (Bill) Hall, Hilda (Frank) Barnes, Pauline (Obie Kelley/Hollis Wells), Ruth (Lee Boner/Kyle Chapman), Archie Lin
Survived by his wife of 66 years: Louise Hagar Davis; daughters: Tammy Lou (Hugh) Standridge of Sweetwater, Dr. Cindy Irene (Tripp) Bunker of Lexington, NC; granddaughter: Alison Nicole (Jack) Pounds of Fredericksburg, TX; grandsons: Robert Kye, Carson Davis, Colin Tripp (Morgan) Bunker of North and South Carolina; brothers: Frank (Shirley) of Murfreesboro, Kenneth (Betty) of Hermitage; sister: May Bell Lin of Lake Worth, FL; sisters-in-law: Frances Bruce, Peggy Hagar of Hermitage; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Homes on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11am until 1pm with the funeral service to follow at 1pm in Kyker's Chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Sweetwater Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at the Sweetwater Area Ministries, 601 Vonore Road, Sweetwater.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019