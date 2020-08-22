Robert Dean Nipper Sr.
Knoxville - Robert Dean Nipper Sr.- age 91, entered into the joy of his reward on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was a member of Thorn Grove Christian Church, where he served as a deacon. He also served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked for many years, well into his 80's, enjoying careers at Robertshaw Controls, Fulton Bellows, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and the Y-12 National Security Complex. After his retirement, he taught drafting at Carter High School for more than 20 years. He also taught drafting at Tennessee Valley Authority, during his summer breaks from school teaching. He was the owner of 4-Way Drafting Service and drew architectural plans for many families and businesses in the region. He was also the proud Flemish of the Tuck-A-Hoe Rabbit Hunters, and served on the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Fair. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Roland Nipper and G. Fay Van Tassel Nipper, special aunts, Zola Nipper Adcock (Benton) and Scottie Nipper Ritchel (Charles), his brothers, Paul Roland Nipper and Rodney Miles Nipper, his wife, Mary Sue Cole Nipper, and his son-in-law, James Steven Bell. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Nipper Laskey, daughters, Diana Gayle Cassidy (Doug) and Rebecca Dawn Bell, his son, Robert Dean Nipper, Jr., granddaughters, Lauren Bell Gaylord (Curtis), Natalie Bell Copenhaver (Chad), and Jeannine Bell Blakley (Trey), grandson, John Martin Cassidy (Erika), great grandsons, James McCammon Gaylord and Henry Parker Gaylord, and great granddaughters, Caroline Elizabeth Copenhaver, Olivia James Copenhaver and Claire Adair Cassidy. He also leaves behind many special friends from the Krystal Club on Strawberry Plains Pike, many of whom joined him in supporting the Tennessee Smokies baseball team, and his special friend, Dot Stanton, who graciously drove him after his eyesight weakened. The family wishes to express special appreciation to the staff at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home for their compassionate care, with special appreciation to Mame Samb, Jessica Stansberry, Kristy Epps, Nuquita Cunningham, Jamia Ford, Brenda Dapkus, Cindy Coleman, and Cameron Peopls. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thorn Grove Christian Church. The family will receive friends and family at Bridges Funeral Home on Monday, August 24th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Joseph Emmert officiating. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, August 25th at 2:45 p.m. at Thorn Grove Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service with Reverend Lewis Thomas officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com