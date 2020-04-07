Resources
Robert Dean "Bob" Proctor

Robert Dean "Bob" Proctor Obituary
Robert Dean "Bob" Proctor

Robert Dean "Bob" Proctor, 88, formerly of Knoxville, TN and currently of Williamstown passed away at his home on April 6, 2020. He was born in Marietta on May 26, 1931, a son of Milton Dean Proctor and Phyliss Katherine Webber Proctor.

Bob was a graduate of Barlow High School and received his Bachelor degree in Agricultural Economics from Ohio State University. He was drafted and served in the U. S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and then returned to OSU where he received his MBA. He was employed by the U. S. Department of Agriculture. Bob enjoyed sports, walking, puzzles and life in general. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, OSU Buckeyes and the Marietta College PIO's. He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN.

On January 16, 1955, he married Louise Adams who survives with nephews and niece: Neal (Donna) Proctor, Larry (Sheila) Proctor and Patricia Neader. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Milton "Pete" Proctor, Donna Neader and Eileen Schaad.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
