|
|
Robert DeWitt McConnell
Knoxville - Robert DeWitt McConnell - of Knoxville, TN age 92, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019. Robert was a charter member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a lifelong active member. He was also a veteran of World War Two with the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Japan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle McConnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Wilma Glenora Galbraith McConnell; children, Ronald (Janice) McConnell and Dwight McConnell; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Will) Ely and Rebecca (Brad) Patterson; great grandchildren, Benjamin McConnell and Hope Patterson; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:45 PM with a service to follow at 1:45 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald McConnell and Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Immediately following the service, family and friends will go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service with military honors. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 12 to July 13, 2019