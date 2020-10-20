Robert Donald Foster, Sr.
LaFollette - Mr. Robert Donald Foster, Sr. age 85 of LaFollette passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Foster was a former construction worker specializing in drywall work. Preceded in death by Wife, Wanda Sue Foster, Daughter, Marlene Laney, Parents, Fred Foster and Birdie Foster.
Survivors: Children, Rhonda Albright and husband, Mike, Valerie Suzanne Santiago, Lori Renee Wilhoit, Robert Donald Foster, Jr. and wife, Carla; Grandchildren, Cheyenne McKloski, Eric McKloski, Heather, McCloski, Eric Lerman, Alex Lerman, Whitney Brewer, Kaci Foster, and Connor Foster; Step-Grandchildren, Amanda Albright and Sarai Albright; Great-Grandchildren, Eric Brewer, Abigail Brewer, Bailie Lerman, Alexis Smith, Zachary Smith, Kaleb Smith, Bentley Pierce-Neil, Hunter Jones, Jay'lynne Jones, and Kris'lyn Bell; Sister, Eudena Horton; Son-in-Law, Jamin Laney; Special Sisters-in-Law, Judy Vinsant and Lana Collingsworth.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences for Mr. Foster may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net
