1/
Robert Donald Foster Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Donald Foster, Sr.

LaFollette - Mr. Robert Donald Foster, Sr. age 85 of LaFollette passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Foster was a former construction worker specializing in drywall work. Preceded in death by Wife, Wanda Sue Foster, Daughter, Marlene Laney, Parents, Fred Foster and Birdie Foster.

Survivors: Children, Rhonda Albright and husband, Mike, Valerie Suzanne Santiago, Lori Renee Wilhoit, Robert Donald Foster, Jr. and wife, Carla; Grandchildren, Cheyenne McKloski, Eric McKloski, Heather, McCloski, Eric Lerman, Alex Lerman, Whitney Brewer, Kaci Foster, and Connor Foster; Step-Grandchildren, Amanda Albright and Sarai Albright; Great-Grandchildren, Eric Brewer, Abigail Brewer, Bailie Lerman, Alexis Smith, Zachary Smith, Kaleb Smith, Bentley Pierce-Neil, Hunter Jones, Jay'lynne Jones, and Kris'lyn Bell; Sister, Eudena Horton; Son-in-Law, Jamin Laney; Special Sisters-in-Law, Judy Vinsant and Lana Collingsworth.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences for Mr. Foster may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Robert Donald Foster, Sr.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved