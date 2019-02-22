|
Robert Donnie Schrimsher
Loudon, TN
Robert Donnie Schrimsher, age 75 of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Donnie was a member of New Life Family Worship Center. He retired from Maremont Corporation after 40 years of service. Donnie loved the Lord, his family and his friends. Mostly, he enjoyed worshiping with his church
family.
Preceded in death by father, Robert Mitchell Schrimsher. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Schrimsher; grandson and wife Chris and Kori Dotson; granddaughter and husband, Victoria and Dan Elliot; great grandson, Rhody Dotson; mother, Nellie Stewart Schrimsher; brother, Danny Schrimsher; sister, Angie Duncan; mother of his son and special friend, Margaret Dotson; several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor and remember Donnie will be held 7 PM Sunday, February 24th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jeff Schrimsher officiating. Contributions in memory of Donnie may be made to the New Life Family Worship Center, Food Bank Program, P.O. Box 292, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Sunday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019