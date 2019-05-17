|
Dr. Robert Douglas (Doug) Beals
Knoxville, TN
Dr. Robert Douglas (Doug) Beals of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease. Doug was born on April 9th, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the 4th of 5 children born to Robert Lamon Beals and Lois Gertrude Miller Beals Gryder. Doug grew up in North Knoxville with a large extended family. He never missed a day of school while attending Brownlow Elementary, Christenberry Junior High, and Fulton High School where he was President of the Class of 1970. He attended Washington Pike Baptist Church where he met his future wife Karen Hughes who he married in 1973. He graduated from the University of Tennessee and moved to Memphis for dental school before returning to Knoxville to start his dental practice. He practiced dentistry in Knoxville for 39 years and was loved by all his patients. He also worked at the Knox County Health Department from which he retired in 2016. He served his community in several ways. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fountain City for nearly 40 years where he also served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. He was also a faithful member of Gideons International and a Fellow in the Northside Kiwanis Club. Doug was an avid UT football fan and also a supporter of the Clarence Brown Theatre for many years. He and Karen enjoyed spending time together both at home and on their houseboat at Norris Lake with his loving children and grandchildren. He is remembered for his dry wit, his eternal patience, and his faithful and generous spirit. Doug is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Karen Hughes Beals; children Ashley (Brandon) Pace, Katy (Michael) Hasty, Carah Beals; grandchildren Esther, Theo, and George Pace, Mattie and Brooks Hasty; siblings Dorothy Rudder, David (Sandy) Beals, Don Beals, and Debra (Michael) Croyle; special niece Blakely Thacker; cousins Vicki Kelly, Jim Braun, Carol Parry, Martha Beeler and many other loving cousins, step-siblings, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Fountain City Church (2801 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918). Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Donny Wadley officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday, May 20, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideon's International Memorial Bible Fund, PKD Foundation or East Tennessee Kidney Foundation. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019