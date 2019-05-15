|
|
Robert Dozier
Knoxville, TN
Robert (Rusty) Dozier, age 64, of South Knoxville, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a member of Hillcrest UMC. Rusty was employed at Whitworth Dental Lab. for 45 years. He was a long time coach in South Knoxville Community in various sports. Preceded in death by father, Robert L. Dozier; son, Douglas Dean Dozier; step brother, Mike McCann, three great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Angie Meza. Survivors include, wife Kristin Dozier; mother and stepfather, Judy and Bill McCann; children, Sara Vittetoe (Robert), Jordan Dozier (Lacey), step- children, Derek, Lindsey, and Jessie; grandchildren, Josh and Kate Dozier, Dagan Hatcher, Hailey, Kasey, and Morgan Vittetoe, Zayne Dozier, sisters Susan Swicegood (Butch), Becky Eagle (Tim); step-sister, Debra Powell and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 pm - 7pm Thursday before the memorial service at Hillcrest UMC, 1615 Price Ave., Knoxville, TN. 37920 7:00pm Thursday. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019