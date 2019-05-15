Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest UMC
1615 Price Ave.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest UMC
1615 Price Ave.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dozier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dozier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Dozier Obituary
Robert Dozier

Knoxville, TN

Robert (Rusty) Dozier, age 64, of South Knoxville, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a member of Hillcrest UMC. Rusty was employed at Whitworth Dental Lab. for 45 years. He was a long time coach in South Knoxville Community in various sports. Preceded in death by father, Robert L. Dozier; son, Douglas Dean Dozier; step brother, Mike McCann, three great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Angie Meza. Survivors include, wife Kristin Dozier; mother and stepfather, Judy and Bill McCann; children, Sara Vittetoe (Robert), Jordan Dozier (Lacey), step- children, Derek, Lindsey, and Jessie; grandchildren, Josh and Kate Dozier, Dagan Hatcher, Hailey, Kasey, and Morgan Vittetoe, Zayne Dozier, sisters Susan Swicegood (Butch), Becky Eagle (Tim); step-sister, Debra Powell and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 pm - 7pm Thursday before the memorial service at Hillcrest UMC, 1615 Price Ave., Knoxville, TN. 37920 7:00pm Thursday. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now