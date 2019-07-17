|
|
Robert Dyer
Corryton - Robert L. (Speedy) Dyer-age 65 of Corryton went to be with the Lord Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Corryton Church and was a retired employee of Tomcat USA. Preceded in death by his wife, Sally; father, Robert (Bob) Dyer; mother and step-father, Jean and Bill Danley.
Survivors: Step-mother, Sheila Dyer; sisters, Barbara (Danny) Rubin, Robyn (Jeff) Hawn and Kim Danley; brother, Kenny (Ann) Dyer; step-daughter, Shannon (Dan) Stroud and children; niece, Stephanie Dyer; nephews, Charles (Tammy) Danley, William Thomas and Jeremiah Beeler. Special thanks to all his friends at Tomcat USA and all his neighbors!
A memorial service will be held with family and friends 6 P.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Corryton Church, 7615 Foster Road, Corryton, Tennessee 37721 (865) 688-3971, corrytonchurch.com. with Dr. Rocky Ramsey officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Corryton Church. Thank you. Condolences may be offered online at cooke-campbellmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019