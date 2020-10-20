1/1
Robert E. Boyd
Robert E. Boyd

Born May 25, 1933 in Sevierville, TN went home on October 17, 2020.

He lived his early years on Drew's Alley in Knoxville, TN. Professor Boyd ended his 50 yr. career as an educator when he retired from Pellissippi State Community College in 2018; where he taught English for 23 yrs. Prior returning to Knoxville in 1995, Dad was a Middle School and High School English teacher on Long Island NY for over 25 years.

Preceded in death in 2012 by his lovely and devoted wife of 50 years, Stephanie A Boyd. Robert leaves to cherish his memory four sons David R. Boyd of Knoxville, Robert E Boyd III of Conyers Ga, Paul Kenyatta Boyd of Lake Worth Fl and Malcolm D Boyd of Memphis Tn. He also leaves 7 grandchildren Dr. Christopher D Boyd MD, Jason R Boyd, Brandon O Boyd, Adrian Boyd, Kylie Humber, Maleah Boyd and Jillian Boyd; along with 2 Great Grands Christopher Pessin Boyd and Maya Pessin-Boyd; Three Daughter's in law Nadine, Stephanie and Teresita Boyd Granddaughter in Law Sandi Pessin-Boyd and Sister in Law Donna Brown along with a host of other relatives, friends and former students.

Robert Boyd will be "lying in wait" Thursday October 22nd from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Ave Knoxville, TN 37915.

On Friday October 23rd, the family will receive close friends from 10am -11am with a private family devotion service at 12 noon. At 2:00pm, a grave side Celebration Of Life will be held at

New Salem Cemetery, Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville TN 37862. The service will be officiated by Dr. Cleo Brooks Jr Pastor of Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E Zion Church.

The family requests that any expressions of condolence or flowers be sent to Unity Mortuary at the address listed above. Anyone wishing to join the precession can meet at Unity Mortuary at 12 noon. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
