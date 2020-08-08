1/1
Robert E. Duley Jr.
Robert E Duley, Jr

Knoxville - Robert E Duley Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home. Bob was born April 8, 1957, in Little Rock, AR to Robert E Sr and Betty Carolyn Duley who both predeceased him.

Bob was raised in Derwood Maryland, attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, and graduated from Colonel Zadok Magruder HS and the University of Maryland. Bob loved all sports and especially his favorite, the Washington Football Team. He loved photography, golf, and travel including visiting the national parks. Yosemite was one of his favorites. He worked for various companies thru the years including the ABA, Oracle Corp, DHA, and his favorite, Shoe Cover Magic.

Bob is survived by his children - Logan, Madison, and Kaitlyn, and their mother Sheryl M Duley, all of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by his sister Debbie Howe of Wilmington NC and her daughters, Jenifer Howe of CA and Kelly Martin of NC, and numerous lifelong friends including ones from the DC area and his very special friends and coworkers at Shoe Cover Magic.

Bob's wishes were to be cremated and due to COVID-19, no service is planned at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a future date. In place of a service for now, please feel free to mail cards to the kids sharing with them any special memories of Bob to the following address: 11136 Pleasant Forest Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the charity of your choice in Bob's memory. The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society and East Tennessee Children's Hospital were especially special to Bob.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18

"Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you." 1 Peter 5:7






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
