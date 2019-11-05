|
Robert E. Hall
Knoxville - 90 yrs old of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully among family on 17 October, 2019.
Bob, born on 12 March, 1929 in the city he called home his entire life, lived a full and rewarding life. Relishing in days of old, Bob never ceased to amaze his family with stories of 'the old neighborhood' where most of UT Campus now stands. He had many stories of his time at UT from 1947 to 1952 where he earned both his Undergraduate Degree and Law degree before being admitted to the Tennessee Bar. Though he chose not to practice law, his proudest achievement was serving his country in the United States Army Psychological Warfare Unit during the Korean War Era. He continued his life of service as Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, where he headed the building committee that transplanted the building from the old neighborhood to its current plot on Kingston Pike. Bob was a loving husband to his wife, Judy, of over 50 years; he was also a proud father and grandfather to Jamie and Jason, respectively.
Bob is survived by his wonderful daughter Jamie of Smyrna, GA, who cared for him the last 18 months of his life, and his grandson Major Jason M. Hall, US Army (of who he could not have been more proud), and his best friends still residing in the Knoxville area.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, Sid and Marie, as well as his brother Sidney (Bud) and loving wife Julia (Judy) V. Hall.
Bob and his wife Judy will be interred at the Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier HWY at a date to be determined upon his grandson's return from overseas.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019