Robert E. (Bobby) Miller
Knoxville - Robert E. (Bobby) Miller transitioned to his final destination, Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home in the company of his loving wife.
Bobby was born, March 10, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the only son of Willia Beatrice Moore Miller. He graduated from Austin East High School in Knoxville in 1951. After graduation, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States from 1951 - 1953. After an honorable discharge, Bobby moved to Chicago, Illinois, and pursued various occupations until he embraced his God-given talent and embarked on a storied musical career.
In the late '60s, Bobby was a songwriter and record producer with the Chess Cadet Label in Chicago and helmed several hits for the Chicago singing group "The Dells." He co-wrote "Stay in My Corner," a dual-decade hit, and wrote several other numbers for various artists on the Chess Cadet Label. After the death of Leonard Chess in the fall of 1969, Bobby left the Chess Cadet Label for Motown Records.
He was preceded in death by his mother Willia Beatrice Moore Miller, his aunt Sarah Moore Greene of Knoxville, and his uncles James and Henry Moore.
Survived by his spouse, Lesley Robinson; daughters Valerie Miller-Jordan, Maria Watkins-Miller (Stephen); sons, Ronald Eugene (Dina) Miller, Dell Lawrence (Coco) Miller, and Dorian Marcel (Winnetka) Miller; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-11:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 11:30 a.m., Rev. Dr. Johnnie Skinner, Officiating.
Interment, Park City Cemetery, Madisonville, TN. Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020