Knoxville - Robert (Bob) E. Scarbro, age 80, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Born August 28, 1938 in Dayton Ohio, Bob lived later years in Tennessee working at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. In healthy years, he enjoyed traveling, square-dancing, and collecting guns and military books and vehicles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Scarbro. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judith Arleen Fleenor Scarbro; a son, Robert E. Scarbro, II; sister and brother-in-law Dodi and Marvin Payne, and niece Tiffany Fleenor Edgin. He lived his last few years at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living Facility where he received excellent treatment and care for his dementia. Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Edgewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019