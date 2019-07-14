Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scarbro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. (Bob) Scarbro


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. (Bob) Scarbro Obituary
Robert (Bob) E. Scarbro

Knoxville - Robert (Bob) E. Scarbro, age 80, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Born August 28, 1938 in Dayton Ohio, Bob lived later years in Tennessee working at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. In healthy years, he enjoyed traveling, square-dancing, and collecting guns and military books and vehicles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Scarbro. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judith Arleen Fleenor Scarbro; a son, Robert E. Scarbro, II; sister and brother-in-law Dodi and Marvin Payne, and niece Tiffany Fleenor Edgin. He lived his last few years at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living Facility where he received excellent treatment and care for his dementia. Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Edgewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now