Robert Edward "Eddie" Boling
Knoxville - Robert Edward "Eddie" Boling - age 57, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Robert was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a just and faithful member and Deacon of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Griffin Produce for 40 plus years where he enjoyed and established many friendships throughout the years. Preceded in death by his grandparents, WC and Maude Boling, Carl and Maybelle Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Susan Boling; son, Zach (Laura Sue) Boling; daughter, Emily (Jesse) Harper; grandchildren, Griffin Boling and Lillie May Boling; parents, Bobby and Mary Sue Boling; brothers, Greg (Sabrina) Boling and Brent (Melody) Boling; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Rd, Mascot, TN 37806, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Hartsell McCurry officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019