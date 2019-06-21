Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church
3709 Clear Springs Rd
Mascot, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church
3709 Clear Springs Rd
Mascot, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward "Eddie" Boling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Edward "Eddie" Boling Obituary
Robert Edward "Eddie" Boling

Knoxville - Robert Edward "Eddie" Boling - age 57, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Robert was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a just and faithful member and Deacon of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Griffin Produce for 40 plus years where he enjoyed and established many friendships throughout the years. Preceded in death by his grandparents, WC and Maude Boling, Carl and Maybelle Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Susan Boling; son, Zach (Laura Sue) Boling; daughter, Emily (Jesse) Harper; grandchildren, Griffin Boling and Lillie May Boling; parents, Bobby and Mary Sue Boling; brothers, Greg (Sabrina) Boling and Brent (Melody) Boling; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Rd, Mascot, TN 37806, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Hartsell McCurry officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now