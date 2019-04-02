|
Robert Edward Bump
New Tazewell, TN
Robert Edward Bump - age 55 of New Tazewell, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was an avid
outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed his job working for County Bail Bonding Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Patricia VanDusen and James Bump; grandparents, Alford and Cecil Watson and Grandpa and Grandma Bump. Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth Bump; sisters, Sharon (Gary) Wells and Bobby (James) Myers; brother, Fred Bump; several nieces and
nephews; and a host of other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tom Toole officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Robert Bump. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019