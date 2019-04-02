Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Bump

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Edward Bump Obituary
Robert Edward Bump

New Tazewell, TN

Robert Edward Bump - age 55 of New Tazewell, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was an avid

outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed his job working for County Bail Bonding Company.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Patricia VanDusen and James Bump; grandparents, Alford and Cecil Watson and Grandpa and Grandma Bump. Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth Bump; sisters, Sharon (Gary) Wells and Bobby (James) Myers; brother, Fred Bump; several nieces and

nephews; and a host of other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tom Toole officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Robert Bump. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now