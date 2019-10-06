Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Robert Edward Nine Ii Obituary
Robert Edward Nine, II

Knoxville - Robert Edward Nine, II of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Myra Nine.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Nine; children, Brian (423) and Jaime Gray, and Jason and Kerri Scott; grandson, Landon James Gray; sisters, Marci Villanueva and Lexi and David Gaber; nieces, Kelsey Katchmark, and Alex Villanueva; nephew, J.D. Gaber; and many other loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 7th from 6-8pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. A graveside will be held 11am Tuesday, October 8th at Greenwood Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Nine family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
