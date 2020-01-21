|
Robert Edward "Eddie" Richardson
Knoxville - Robert Edward "Eddie" Richardson, age 52 of Knoxville, passed away January 20, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joan Richardson. Survived by sisters, Mary Lynn (Kim) Tollison and Debbie Kelley; fiancée, Julie Long; niece, Sarah Wright; nephew, Andy Tollison; uncle, Jimmy Albright; aunts, Kathleen and Margaret Ann Christian. Receiving of friends will be Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 P.M. with service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Family and friends will meet Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 10:45 A.M. for an 11:00 A.M. interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020