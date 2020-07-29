Robert "Bob" Elliott
Knoxville - Robert "Bob" Elliott, age 84, passed away July 28, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ann Elliott.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughters, Terry (Jim) Love, Sharon (David) Karnes; grandchildren, Ben (Sarah) Karnes, Robby (Deanna) Karnes, Meganne Love and great granddaughter, Riley Mae Karnes.
A private internment will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the US Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
