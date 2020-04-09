|
Robert Emmet Sullivan
Born on November 24, 1935 in New York City, Robert Emmet Sullivan lived an extraordinary life as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He knew no strangers, and was not afraid to tell you about his best friend, Jesus Christ.
After graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School, he attended City College of New York where he was a member of ROTC and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He served at Fort Belvoir and Fort Devens as a Lieutenant, then in 1959 he entered the reserves for 9 years. Bob married Ann Kiernan on June 13, 1959 and they were blessed with 4 children, Thomas, William, Robert and Mary.
In 1963 Bob was hired by Grumman Aerospace for the Apollo NASA program, focusing on the Landing and Docking radars of the Lunar Module. Bob moved with Grumman to White Sands, New Mexico, to test the Lunar Module Radar systems. The next move was to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As part of the Apollo team he assisted in preparing astronauts prior to launch.
Bob then attended the St. Louis University Seminary. By 1975 he was an ordained minister. In 1986, along with Ann (wife), they founded International World Outreach (IWO) at the University of Central Florida as Campus Ministers. They worked with international students, teaching them conversational English and how to adapt to the American culture, along with showing them God's love. At the same time Bob and Ann taught ESL at Splendid China Theme Park. They also served with InterFACE Ministries by training ESL teachers.
In 1997 Bob and Ann moved to Knoxville, TN were they became members of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and were heavily involved in the prayer ministry. There, Bob along with Ann outreached and taught many local churches "Literacy Missions" through ESL for 20 years. In 2017 they moved up to Virginia.
Robert Emmet Sullivan, son of John and Elizabeth Sullivan, and brother to Jeanne (deceased), passed away on April 1, 2020, surrounded by Ann, Tom and his family in Annandale, Virginia.
Bob is survived by his wife Ann and children Thomas & Cherie, William & Kate, Robert & Christy, and Mary & Daniel: and 11 grandchildren, Mark, Christopher & Rachael Carroll; Leila Sullivan; William, Cianna, Patrick, & Erina Sullivan; Nathan, Ian, & Luke Chi: and 3 great-grandchildren Hayley, Jaxson Kapucinski; Andrew Carroll.
Matthew 25: 21 "…..Well done, good and faithful servant…."
Memorial Services and Grave Site Ceremony will be held Friday August 14, 2020 in Fairfax, VA and Quantico National Cemetery, VA
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to IFACE International Student Ministry, Bob and Ann have served with IFACE for over 30 years.
https://iface.org/donate-to-iface/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020