Robert Eugene Biggs, Jr.
Knoxville - Robert Eugene Biggs, Jr., age 44, passed away at his home on May 29, 2020.
Robby was preceded in death by father, Robert E. Biggs, Sr., mother, Susan Anderson; grandparents, Orville and Bonnie Biggs, Imogene and Orville McDaniel; special friend, Cathryn Bradford.
He is survived by his sister, Erica Anderson Downey; Uncle Roger Biggs; step-father, Randy Anderson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike on Wednesday, June 3 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
A private graveside service will be held at West Emory Church Cemetery with Rev. Andy Lynn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: Trust Bldg, 109 S. Northshore Dr., Ste 401 Meridian, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.