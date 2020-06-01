Robert Eugene Biggs Jr.
Robert Eugene Biggs, Jr.

Knoxville - Robert Eugene Biggs, Jr., age 44, passed away at his home on May 29, 2020.

Robby was preceded in death by father, Robert E. Biggs, Sr., mother, Susan Anderson; grandparents, Orville and Bonnie Biggs, Imogene and Orville McDaniel; special friend, Cathryn Bradford.

He is survived by his sister, Erica Anderson Downey; Uncle Roger Biggs; step-father, Randy Anderson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call at convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike on Wednesday, June 3 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

A private graveside service will be held at West Emory Church Cemetery with Rev. Andy Lynn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: Trust Bldg, 109 S. Northshore Dr., Ste 401 Meridian, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
