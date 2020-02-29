|
|
Robert "Bobby" Eugene Ward
Oak Ridge - Robert "Bobby" Eugene Ward, 59, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1960 in Knoxville, TN. He was a 1978 graduate of West High School. He served in the USAF & was honorably discharged in 1987. Bobby was a believer & gave his life to Christ followed by believer's baptism. During his last days he felt at peace surrounded by family & friends sharing stories & very much looking forward to Eternity with his Lord & Savior. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob & Judy (Brewton) Ward, grandparents Bud & Pauline Ward and Roy & Marie Brewton. Bobby is survived by his daughter Ashley Ward and many other family and friends who loved him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 3pm, Honeysuckle Lane Community Center, 76 Honeysuckle Lane, Oak Ridge, TN. 37830
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020