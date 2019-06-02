|
|
Robert Eugene Zimmerman, Sr. of Knoxville, aged 81, departed this life on May 22, 2019. Born November 5, 1937 in Nashville, he was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Althea Courtwright Zimmerman and his son, Robert Eugene Zimmerman, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Alene Garrett Zimmerman; daughter Nancy Thweatt and her husband Jim of Finksburg, Maryland; grandsons Garrett Thweatt and Griffin Thweatt of Finksburg, Maryland; grandson Sean Thweatt and his wife Katy of Seattle, Washington and his beloved dogs, Molly and Baby.
Other survivors include sister-in-law Betty Price and her husband John of Dayton, Tennessee; sister-in-law Barbara Fisher of Knoxville; sister-in-law Linda Wolfe of Knoxville; brother-in-law Rick Garrett of Knoxville; brother-in-law Steve Garrett and his wife Rosemary of Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
Bob spent most of his life in public service, beginning with his enlistment in the Air Force in 1955 at the age of seventeen. He spent over 20 years in the military, including tours in Thailand and Viet Nam, and retired with the rank of Tech Sergeant in 1975. After concluding active duty, Bob worked as a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy until 1982. Leaving the public service sector, he began work as an area supervisor for Southeast Service Corporation where remained until his retirement in 2010. Throughout these years, Bob stayed connected to military service through his membership in the Tennessee Defense Force, where he was a recruiting and retention officer. In addition, he served as a member of the United States Service Command where he retired as a five-star Commanding General in 2007.
Bob is remembered by those who knew him as a loyal friend who was ready to help whenever and however it was needed. He loved God, his family and friends, and the country he served. He was a life - long fan of Country music, especially of the late Chet Atkins, whom he met as a young man at the old WNOX Barn Dance. He loved to laugh, enjoying comedy specials and the humorous antics of his family and friends. One of his greatest joys was becoming Pa Paw to his three grandsons affectionately known as "Bob's boys". He loved them unconditionally from the day they were born till the day he died.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Faithway Baptist Church or the . A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Highway at 11:30 am with Chaplain (Major) Ron Ward and Pastor Rick Passmore officiating. A luncheon will be provided by Faithway Baptist Church, 4402 Crippen Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918 following the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019