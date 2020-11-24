Robert F. Carpenter (Corky)
Seymour - Robert F. Carpenter (Corky), 69, of Seymour, TN, passed away on Nov 22, 2020 after a long-fought battle with chronic health issues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Carpenter; sister, Betty Jean Carpenter; granddaughter, Kayla Jo Yates; parents-in-law, Jack and Jean Kennedy; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Jean Anderson, and Doris Kennedy.
His survivors include: wife, Jackie; daughters, Lisa Davis (Rick), Sara Yates (Bryan); grandchildren, Cody Davis (Bailey), Spencer Davis (Devan), and Ethan Yates; sisters/brothers, Brenda (Denny) Oglesby, Susan (Dale) Lawson, Rick Carpenter, Amy (Donnie) Flenniken, Nancy (Bob) Curnell, Jim Kennedy, Glenn Anderson; and nieces/nephews, Pete Oglesby, Erin Carpenter, Jimmy Kennedy, Tommy Kennedy, Adam Bostic, Preston Bostic, Ashley Bostic, Keith Anderson, Jeanine Rude, and Crystal Anderson. Special mentions: Travis Boling, and his red-headed granddaughter, Brelan Delius.
The most important thing in his life was his family. Corky and Jackie had recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary on November 12, 2020. He loved life and lived it by his rules. Corky was a carpenter by trade, and retired from KCDC after 25 years of service. He enjoyed his old cars, tractors, camping and hanging out with his friends at White Start Market. If he told you he loved you, he meant it. Boy Howdy!
The family wants to thank those special friends that have helped and loved him over the years. Especially the last several years when life got hard for him, but he tried to act like he was ok. He hid it well.
An informal viewing will be held in the sanctuary of Island Home Baptist Church from 10 AM - 11 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020. Graveside services and interment will follow in Island Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)