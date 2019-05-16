|
Robert F. "Lizard" Stinnett
Knoxville, TN
Robert F. "Lizard" Stinnett of Powell, Tn passed away at home after several health issues. He was a truck driver most of his life and could tell some of the best trucker stories you have ever heard. He really loved cheering on the VOLS and he truly did bleed orange. Robert loved NASCAR and was a proud member of "Jr. Nation". Most of all he loved his kids and family; and was planning a move to be closer to them. Preceded in death by his father Jack Stinnett Sr. and sister Diana L. (Stinnett) Corum. Survived by mother Joyce Stinnett, wife Rhonda Stinnett, daughters Tina Davis (Maurice) and Courtney Stinnett (Michael Jordan), son Robert Stinnett Jr., granddaughters Haven and Ryleigh Rose, grandsons Maurice, Malachia, Gregory and Eli; brothers Jack Jr. and Kenny; sisters Sherry Corum, Teresa Lawson and Jackie Williamson; several nieces and nephews; great nieces JaceyMacy and Lulu, great nephew MoJo. Memorial Service 2:00pm Saturday May 18, 2019 at Spirit of Truth Community Church, 4220 Washington Pike Knoxville, Tn 37917, Rev Buster Gresham officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
