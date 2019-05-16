Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Spirit of Truth Community Church
4220 Washington Pike
Knoxville, TN
Robert F. "Lizard" Stinnett


1960 - 2019
Robert F. "Lizard" Stinnett Obituary
Robert F. "Lizard" Stinnett

Knoxville, TN

Robert F. "Lizard" Stinnett of Powell, Tn passed away at home after several health issues. He was a truck driver most of his life and could tell some of the best trucker stories you have ever heard. He really loved cheering on the VOLS and he truly did bleed orange. Robert loved NASCAR and was a proud member of "Jr. Nation". Most of all he loved his kids and family; and was planning a move to be closer to them. Preceded in death by his father Jack Stinnett Sr. and sister Diana L. (Stinnett) Corum. Survived by mother Joyce Stinnett, wife Rhonda Stinnett, daughters Tina Davis (Maurice) and Courtney Stinnett (Michael Jordan), son Robert Stinnett Jr., granddaughters Haven and Ryleigh Rose, grandsons Maurice, Malachia, Gregory and Eli; brothers Jack Jr. and Kenny; sisters Sherry Corum, Teresa Lawson and Jackie Williamson; several nieces and nephews; great nieces JaceyMacy and Lulu, great nephew MoJo. Memorial Service 2:00pm Saturday May 18, 2019 at Spirit of Truth Community Church, 4220 Washington Pike Knoxville, Tn 37917, Rev Buster Gresham officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2019
