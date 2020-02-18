|
|
Robert Fisk
Knoxville - Robert A. (Bob) Fisk, age, 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Turlock, California went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020.
Bob was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church. A former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was presently a Fourth Degree Knight. He was a veteran of the U S Marine Corp where he served as a Drill Instructor. After his retirement, from the banking industry, he worked with Sam Taylor of Dixie Lee Liquors and later with Larry Click of Click Funeral Home, a position dear to his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Fisk; brothers and sisters of California.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jane Fraker Fisk; son, Robert A. Fisk Jr; daughter, Linda Fisk; sister, Gae Schlitzer; sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Rice; brother, Richard Watkins; loving and devoted niece, Mrs. Christie Golden; and many loving and devoted friends. Bob was a man with a generous heart. He lived by example with a life of integrity. To Bob's good and faithful doctors, Dr. Mitchell Martin and Dr. Robert Alley; our deep felt appreciation for all the love and care you gave to him during his battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St John Neuman Catholic Church with Father Mark Shuster celebrant.
Graveside services follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the U S Marine Corp. Serving as pall bearers: Charlie Williams, Leonard Palladino, Darren Burkey, Thomas Irwin, Frank Dunn and Rhett Landford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , .
