Robert Ford "Sam" Bryan, Sr.
Powell - Robert Ford Bryan, Sr. "Sam", age 96 of Powell, TN passed to his eternal home on November 14, 2020. He was a faithful member of Fair Havens Baptist Church. He retired from the University of TN Grounds dept. He was a member of the Cherokee Lodge # 728. Sam was God-fearing, loving, humorous, witty, hardworking, was well respected, loved his family, was a great Dad, and loved his grandkids. He was a man of his word, loved by everyone, never met a stranger, and was really a "Good" man. He was preceded in death by wife Elizabeth Martin Bryan, parents Edgar and Serena Hill Bryan, sister Marjorie Kyzer, brothers Terry and Merril Bryan. He is survived by his devoted loving wife Margaret Carolyn Bryan, daughters, Ellen Fabel, Teresa Williams (Teddy), Martha Sinnamon (Kenny); Sons, Robert Bryan Jr. (Fran), Jimmy Bryan (Emma), Allen Shoopman (Karen); Brother, Edgar Bryan (Nancy), Several Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to express a special thanks to the loving and caring staff of Tennova Hospice, Also our special son-in-law Teddy Williams. The family will have a call at your convenience at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel from 9:00 to 5:00PM on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Family and friends will meet at the Funeral Home at 10:15 am on Wednesday November 18 and go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am Graveside Service, to be conducted by Rev. Forest Morgan.In lieu of Flowers, donations can be sent to Fair Havens Baptist Church. 8909 Pedigo Road Powell, TN 37849. Online condolences may be made at www.Mynattfh.com
