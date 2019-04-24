|
Robert France Mynatt
Luttrell, TN
Col. Robert F. "Red" Mynatt. Our beloved father and friend to many passed away at his home Sunday, April 21, 2019, at age of 88. He is
preceded in death by his earthly father B.P. Mynatt, Sr., his mother Blonde Catherine (DeVault) Mynatt and brother B.P. Mynatt, Jr. He leaves his two
daughters Leta Catherine (Mynatt) Neubert (Randy) and Karen Rae Mynatt-Woten (Edward) and their mother Ula Rae Mynatt; Grandchildren Crista (Neubert) Cooke (Captain Curtis Scott Cooke), Robert Westin Woten and Lyndsey Rae (Woten) Seaton (Dr. Brady Cole Seaton); Great Grandchildren Macy and Wyatt Cooke. Many nieces and nephews, beloved family, friends and neighbors. "Red", as everyone knows him, served as Union County Election Commissioner, active in Democratic Party; as well as, owned multiple service stations, earned real estate license and auctioneer license with good friend, Beeler Thompson at Thompson Real Estate and Auction. He will be laid to rest beside his parents in Mynatt Cemetery on Mountain Road. Our appreciation is beyond words to caregivers, neighbors, friends and church members who have been more than willing to help us get through these tough times. The family will Receive Friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Friday, April 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm immediately followed by Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Richard Baumgardner, with special music by Melba Greene. Interment will be at Mynatt Cemetery, Mountain Road, Saturday, April 27 with friends and family gathering 10:45 am for service at 11:00 am. Pallbearers: Dr. Brady Cole Seaton, Robert Westin Woten, Dwight Dyer, Buddy Beets, Greg Collier, James Larmer and honorary pallbearers, Mike Frazier, Eddie Hammer, Roy Hurst, Hoke Mynatt, Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
