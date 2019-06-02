Services
Robert Franklin Sharp, Jr.

Knoxville - Robert Franklin Sharp, Jr., age 50 of Knoxville passed away May 24, 2019. He was employed by PBF Logistics for 20 plus years.

Preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Sharp, Sr. Survived by wife, Rachel Sharp; daughters, Tiffany (Jerry) Waller and Mitzi Creel; son, Robert Franklin Sharp, III; step-daughter, Victoria Langley; six grandchildren; mother, Barbara Sharp; sister, Kristi Walker; father-in-law, Charles Hunter; mother-in-law, Brenda Kirby.

It was his wish to be cremated. Services will be announced at a later date.

