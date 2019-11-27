Services
Jackson Funeral Services
7071 Knoxville Hwy.
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-3800
Resources
Robert "Steve" French

Powell - Robert Steven "Steve" French, age 63 of Powell passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional. He was born September 14, 1956 in Harriman, TN. He worked for the city of Knoxville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethelene Bray French; sisters, Anita French and Ellen French Register.

Steve is survived by his father, Gene French; daughter, Debra French Elder; granddaughters, Isabella, Sabrina, Karisa and Addison; sister, Marianne French; nieces, Michelle, Amanda and Kamryn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Oliver Springs Historical Society, 301 Kingston Avenue.

To leave a note for Steve's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
