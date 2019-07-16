|
Robert G. Stansfield
Knoxville - Robert G. Stansfield, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully, Friday July 12, 2019. A member of All Saints Catholic Church, he was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, WWII. In addition to his parents, Earl L. and Marie G. Stansfield, Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond E. Stansfield. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Harriett H. Stansfield; sons and daughters-in-law: David E. Stansfield and Elaine; William F. Stansfield and Patricia; Robert H. Stansfield and Patricia, and Edward H. Stansfield; daughters and sons-in-law: Jane E. Nitchols and Robert; Patricia A. Stansfield, and Barbara J. Stansfield; grandchildren: Marie and Mathew Stansfield; Emily and Zoe Kaiser; Amy Williams; Patrick Nitchols; Johanna and MacKenzie Henningsen, and Amanda Stansfield; great-granddaughter, Violet Stansfield. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Smoky Mountain Hospice for their compassion and excellent care. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, All Saints Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., preceding the service. Interment will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery, Gov, John Sevier Hwy. with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to of Tennessee. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019