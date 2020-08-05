Robert Gene McKinney



Bowling Green, KY - Mr. Robert Gene McKinney, age 42, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was a general manager at DoubleDogs restaurant in Bowling Green, KY. He enjoyed boating and going on cruises and just traveling anywhere he could. He liked spending time at the lake and loved helping everyone he met. He was baptized at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. He served the homeless and tried to solve everyone's concerns. He always checked in on his family, friends, and complete strangers just to make sure everything was going alright. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Marlee and Clyde McKinney; and his uncle: Dancer Mark McKinney. He is survived by: Parents: William and Shirley McKinney of Harriman, TN; brother: Dale Allen McKinney (Tabatha Lane) of Harriman, TN; aunt: Terri Lee Hanson of Moores, SC; girlfriend of 5 Years: Jennifer Gray of Bowling Green, KY; 9 cousins.



Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Gene McKinney.









