Clinton - Robert Glenn Gilliam, age 63 of Clinton, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior August 15, 2020. Son of the late Billy D. and Shelby (Braden) Gilliam.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years Alice, son Tyler (Savannah), grandchildren Easton and Brinleigh who were the absolute light of his life, step grandchildren Colten and Allie Stubbs, sister Phyllis Gilliam, brother in-law Mike Adkins and wife Irma, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.



Glenn loved his country and joined the US Air Force in 1975. He had a long career in law enforcement working at the Anderson County Sherriff Dept, Clinton Police Dept and internationally in Kosovo, Lebanon, Haiti and Iraq. He was honored by the US State Department in July 2004 for extraordinary courage and dedication as a Police Officer with the United Nations in Kosovo. In August 2004, he received the Commanders Award for Public Service from the US Army. In 1998 he was recognized as one of the nation's top police officers, representing TN and received the Top Cop Award in Washington, D.C. He loved his brothers and sisters in blue.



Nothing gave him more joy and happiness than spending time with his grandkids who he adored. Whether at the ball field, dance recitals or at home playing with them, being with them was his heaven on earth. He especially loved their Saturday night sleep overs and taking them to church. Glenn never met an old truck he didn't like and enjoyed working on his truck with "truck buddies." Glenn was a Christ follower and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to East TN Children's Hospital to fight childhood cancer in Glenn's memory.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19 4:00-7:00 pm, with a celebration of life at 7:00 pm at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, officiated by Rev. Wayne Phillips.









