Meridian Baptist Church
6513 Chapman Hwy
Knoxville, TN 37920
Robert Glenn Hamilton Jr.

Robert Glenn Hamilton Jr. Obituary
Robert Glenn Hamilton, Jr.

Robert Glenn Hamilton, Jr., 56, of Knoxville, TN passed away November 18, 2019. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

Proceeded in death by mother Barbara Hamilton, sister Glenda Hall.

He is survived by father Bob Hamilton, daughter Erica Hamilton, son Robbie Hamilton, brother Steve (Mary) Hamilton, sisters Pamela (Kenny) Lowe, Lisa Hancock and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Meridian Baptist Church in South Knoxville on 12/3 from 6-8:00pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
