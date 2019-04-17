Robert Hamilton Dilworth III



Knoxville, TN



Robert Hamilton Dilworth III, age 88, passed away on April 13, 2019, after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was



preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. Dilworth Jr and Lucile Cromer Dilworth; son, Robert Livingstone Dilworth; sister, Martha Sue Dilworth McNiel; brother, Kasler Alan Dilworth. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Johanna Petree Dilworth; daughters, Martha Dilworth McMurry (Ben) of Knoxville, Catherine Dilworth Thomas (Arbie) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Amy Dilworth Bercher (Mike) of Chattanooga; daughter-in-law, Drenda Dilworth Daniel of Knoxville. He has eleven grandchildren: Ben McMurry IV, Robert McMurry, Nate McMurry, Amy Kate McMurry, Livingstone Dilworth, Sarah Thomas Wills, Art Thomas, Sam Thomas, Kate Sprinz Reed, Derek Sprinz, and Luke Sprinz. He also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren.



He was a graduate in 1947 of Central High School and in 1952 of the University of Tennessee in Engineering Physics. He earned his own college tuition by working as an electronic



technician and then as Chief Engineer of UT FM station WUOT. He was an officer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War in the Air Research and Development Command, charged with transmission of radio timing signals down the Atlantic Missile Test Center range. His civilian career was primarily at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory during two different periods. In the first, he developed and patented the Personal Radiation Monitor, a fountain-pen sized radiation monitor that chirped loudly at a rate proportional to radiation level. In the second he held management positions in the Fusion Energy Division and in the Central Management Offices. In the 15-year intervening period, he held technical and product



management positions at ORTEC. Having invested successfully in several other instrumentation companies, he chose to retire in 1985 at age 55, allowing him and his wife to travel extensively.



He was a member of the Irving Club. He was an ordained Baptist deacon. At West Hills Baptist Church he was instrumental in selecting and accommodating the fine Dyer pipe organ there. He was the composer of some 30 piano pieces, recorded privately for use only by his family.



He evolved into his career in electronics as a result of



becoming a licensed amateur radio operator at the age of 16, holding the call letters W4LQE, and actively enjoying that hobby the rest of his life. He also enjoyed his other hobby of building and flying radio-controlled model aircraft. His great joy in his later years was observing and participating in the development of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 1pm on Saturday, April 20th, at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville TN 37909, with visitation immediately following the service. Family will attend a private burial service at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Friday, April 19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Hills Baptist Church. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is



honored to serve the Dilworth family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019